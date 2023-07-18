Tour de France: Gall still believes in the top ten after the breakdown day

“Unfortunately, yesterday was unlucky because I think I’ve shown over the past few days that I’m in the top ten. It would have been ideal to secure the top ten,” Gall explained on Monday. But he has already shaken off his anger, the performance in the first two weeks gives him self-confidence for the final of the 110th Tour of France to be the fourth Austrian after Adolf Christian (3rd place 1957), Peter Luttenberger (5th/1996) and Georg Totschnig (7./2004) to end the tour in the top ten.

“If things continue like this, I still have a good chance of finishing in the top ten. Especially on Wednesday, that’s the king’s stage,” the 25-year-old squinted at the 165.7 kilometers from Saint-Gervais on Mont Blanc to Courchevel with three mountains in the first category and the Col de la Loze, a mountain in the highest category.

Gall draws Tour de France interim conclusion

Two thirds of the Tour de France have been completed. East Tyrolean Felix Gall is currently 11th overall, temporarily wore the dotted jersey of the best in the mountains, is respected by the competition and shows respect himself before the final phase.

Full focus on the overall standings

On Tuesday, however, the fight against the clock is first on the agenda. Individual time trials are not Gall’s specialty, but the profile should suit him. It goes from Passy over 22.4 kilometers to Combloux with around 600 meters in altitude and a final climb over six kilometers with a steep finale. Time trials “is without question a weakness of mine at the moment. Thank God it’s not a time trial in the classic sense, it’s very hilly and mountainous,” said Gall, who will switch from the time trial machine to the road bike before the last climb.

Gall, who replaced Ben O’Connor as captain during the Tour in Team AG2R-Citroen, is 21 seconds behind tenth-placed Guillaume Martin and 32 seconds behind David Gaudu in ninth. With this starting position, the original goal of a stage victory takes a back seat to the overall ranking. “The stage win is rather put aside. The question is where do you put energy. Now it makes more sense that we focus on the final,” said Gall.

Top performances for Gall “not to be expected”

He sees himself ready for this after two difficult weeks. “Mentally it takes a lot of strength, but physically I’m doing well given the circumstances. Of course you’re tired, but it’s not too bad,” emphasized the East Tyrolean, who is extremely satisfied with his performance so far. “The balance so far is definitely positive and far exceeds expectations. I and many people around me have been surprised by what I have shown so far. That was not to be expected,” said the tour debutant. What has he learned so far? “This is no ordinary bike race. There is a high level of stress in the field of drivers, you have to be ready for everything at all times.”

IMAGO/Belga After 15 of 21 stages, Gall is 21 seconds behind the top ten in the overall standings

In any case, the high load pushes the drivers to their limits. For Gall, this is a reason why there have recently been several mass falls. “I think that has to do with the fact that you notice that there is a basic tiredness in the field of drivers. Responsiveness isn’t what it was two weeks ago. Everyone is already at the limit,” he said.

110. Tour de France

rating

Standing after 15 of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 62:34:17 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:10 3. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 5:21 4. Adam Yates GBR 5:40 5. Jai Hindley AUS 6:3 6. Sepp Kuss USA 9:16 7. Pello Bilbao ESP 10:11 8. Simon Yates GBR 10:48 9. David Gaudu FRA 14:07 10. Guillaume Martin FRA 14:1

Felix Gall

AUT

14:39

23.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:14:10

47.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:14:14

79.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:00:30

87.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:09:48

128.

Michael Gogl

AUT

3:59:12

Etappenplan Tour de France 2023

01.07. 1. Stage Bilbao – Bilbao (ESP, 182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (ESP, 209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07. 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10. Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07. 11. Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14. Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15. Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17. Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20. Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21. Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)