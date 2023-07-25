Tour de France, Women’s World Cup and Wimbledon: Withdrawal on TV

Yes, I know, that’s another comparison that doesn’t work. But I’ll tell you how it is anyway: I’m in withdrawal. On sports withdrawal. I got the full dose in the past few weeks, and now? What a pity: In the coming week no more Tour de France, no open-air theater across France with Messrs. Vingegaard and Pogacar in the leading roles.

And almost worse, nothing in sight like this incredible tennis match on Center Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, this men’s final to cap off a two-week tournament that took place on much smaller terrain than the Tour de France, ending almost equally on sacred turf and British turf.

Enough raving

Exactly 78 times 27 British feet This theater of magicians and fighters is large, around 195 square meters. A small stage when you look at the gigantic spectacle that tennis champions Djokovic and Alcaraz put on on Sunday. The fact that you needed a paid subscription to watch it on TV can only be described as a scandal when you consider what the public broadcasters in this country usually send together in the course of a year.

They do have the Tour de France, however, still a bit morally pissed off, but always trying, you could actually watch it if it weren’t for Eurosport, the home of professionals and enthusiasts when it comes to cycling. It’s always fascinating to hear how one of the commentators calls the name and CV of the little green driver in the narrow field of 176 professionals who is just reporting a technical problem on his team car by raising an arm. The commentator probably recognized him by the way he pedals, but he knows everything about him, as well as the rest of the 175 riders. Fascinating.

But now slowly, enough raving, don’t want to exaggerate now. It’s all over, the tour and the Wimbledon final. So now to withdrawal and the question in mind: what should come in the next few weeks?

At the start of the second football league we had the duel of the biggest losers: HSV versus Schalke. But it’s probably just something for eternal romantics. Then we’d rather put everything on one card: the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on breakfast television. Why not?

I can still well remember how, before the last women’s World Cup, one of my sons asked one of my sons, a football skeptic, whether he would watch women’s football on television and received the nice answer: Why not, it couldn’t be any more boring than men’s football.

