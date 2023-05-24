Tomorrow morning (this morning for the reader, ed), three trucks with all the material collected thanks to the great generosity of the Reggiani, will leave for Romagna. Two with destination Cesena and one with destination Conselice in the province of Ravenna. A heartfelt thanks to the Sarchio and Bianchi Group companies of Carpi, to MecTiles of Casalgrande and to the Autotrasporti Medici company of Scandiano, in particular to their owners Cesare Roberto, Angelo Spinazzola, Stefano Compagni and Cesare Medici, who with great generosity have three vehicles and a fourth support truck with forklift and transpallet are available free of charge. As soon as possible we will also disclose the total amount that was collected through the donations received last Saturday in the various Conads, at the Pigal Circle and through the payments into the bank account indicated in our poster. THANK YOU SO MUCH REGGIO EMILIA

