traces of Moravia, Quasimodo and the book-will of Piero Angela

breaking latest news – The 2023 Maturity exam kicks off and the students started, from 8.30, to try one of the 7 tracks for the first written test in Italian.

Here are the 7 tracks, according to what breaking latest news learns, decided by the ministry.

For the analysis of the text (type A): “Alla nuova luna” by Salvatore Quasimodo and Alberto Moravia with an excerpt from “Gli Indifferenti” For the argumentative text (type B): Federico Chabod, “L’idea di Nazione” ; Piero Angela, “Ten things I learned” and Oriana Fallaci, “Interview with history” For the topical theme (typology C): Open letter to Minister Bianchi on the high school exam and Marco Belpoliti with “In praise of waiting in ‘Whatsapp era’

“To the new moon” by Quasimodo

The poem, contained in the penultimate collection of the great poet, published in 1958, is inspired by the launch into orbit of the first artificial satellite Sputnik I the previous year, which opened the space race. Quasimodo speaks of a “creator” man, and of a “lay intelligence” who “put other luminaries equal to those who have been around since the creation of the world“, i.e. the satellites, underlining again, as the students are asked, the courage of man that billions of years later God creates other artificial stars.

This is the text of the poem:

In the beginning God created the sky

and the earth, then in its day

exactly put the luminaries in the sky

and on the seventh day he rested

After billions of years man,

made in his image and likeness,

without ever resting, with his

secular intelligence,

without fear, in the clear sky

on an October night,

he put other luminaries the same

to those who walked around

since the creation of the world. Amen.

Chabod’s idea of ​​nation

The passage taken from the 1961 work of the great historian recalls that the principle of nationality, one of the driving ideas of the 19th century, was linked to the idea of ​​political freedom, and progressively of independence from foreigners, as in the case of Cavour, and is then cited Mazzini with his very close connection between homeland and humanity, which for him “is, essentially, Europe”. Students are asked to summarize the visions of Cavour and Mazzini according to the passage by Chabod, to explain Mazzini’s phrase “the nation is not an end in itself, on the contrary! It is the highest, most noble, necessary means, but a means, for the supreme goal: Humanity”, and to reflect “on the value to be attributed to the idea of ​​nation”.

Letter to Minister Bianchi

The track includes a comment on the Open Letter to Minister Bianchi on the high school exam, the document sent in 2021 by the academic and cultural world to the then Minister of Education, in the midst of the pandemic, to ask for the reintroduction of the written tests at the high school, abolished for the risk of contagion. A non-random choice, in conjunction with the return of the exam to the pre-Covid form.

Belpoliti and “In praise of waiting in the era of Whatsapp”

The outline concerns an article by Marco Belpoliti, published in ‘Repubblica’ on 30 January 2018. “We no longer know how to wait. Everything has become instantaneous, in ‘real time’, as people have been saying for some years. The key word is : ‘Simultaneous’. I write an email and wait for the immediate response. If it doesn’t arrive, I get annoyed: why doesn’t it answer? In the past, the exchange of letters – we read in the article – was the place of deferred time. The envelopes went and arrived at slow rhythms. Not to mention the instant message systems we use: WhatsApp. Q&A. Yet everything around us seems marked by waiting: gestation, adolescence, adulthood. There is a time for everything, and it is never an immediate time”.

