Track and field athlete: Another runner from Kenya suspended on suspicion of doping

Status: 05/17/2023 1:54 p.m

Long-distance specialist Rhonex Kipruto from Kenya has been suspended by the independent integrity committee of the World Athletics Union (AIU) on suspicion of doping.

As the commission announced, the 23-year-old World Cup third over 10,000 meters in 2019 is accused of using a banned substance or method. The AIU did not give any details as to which means or which method it should be. Kipruto set a world record in the 10-kilometer road run in Valencia in 2020 in 26:24 minutes.

Kenya’s track and field has been repeatedly confronted with doping cases for several years. Last year, the association was averted from being excluded from international competitions because of the numerous offenses and insufficient measures against sports fraud.

In a letter to the world association World Athletics in November, Kenyan sports minister Ababu Namwamba not only acknowledged a doping crisis, but also announced that he would invest 25 million dollars in anti-doping measures in Kenya over the next five years.