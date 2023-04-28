Home » Traditional teams start catching up
After a three-week break, the pinnacle of motorsport continues with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday (1 p.m., live on ORF1). Despite a weak start to the season, Ferrari hopes to start the race to catch up for the first drivers’ title in 16 years in Baku. “Our goal is and remains to win the world title,” said Ferrari President John Elkann recently at a shareholders’ meeting. Against defending champion Max Verstappen in the all-powerful Red Bull, the “Scuderia” currently seems to have just as little means as Mercedes.

