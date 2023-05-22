TRAIL & MOUNTAIN RUNNING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

With Magnini on the short trail and Valmassoi on the long one, the Italy of Germanetto, Massa and Tiberti is now really strong and competitive in every specialty. The Azzurri competing in Innsbruck – Stubai (Austria) from 6 to 10 June will be 43 athletes: 20 women and 23 men, divided into the four competition formats and the two events reserved for the under 20s.

The official communication arrived today after various rumors and some spoilers testifying to how the interest of the media and the public on the world championships has grown after the unification of trail mountain running.

The most awaited news comes precisely from the longer distances with Valmassoi who, despite not being in top condition, convinced herself to get involved after the convincing performance at Transvulcania and Davide Magnini, already contacted by the Fidal technical staff in 2022, who finally has said “yes”. His is an important new entry that also gives substance and quality to the “short trail” team where young talents such as Rota, Pattis and Del Pero are lined up together with the experts Minoggio and Puppi. In the other specialties no surprises. The athletes who have already been pre-selected or who have earned the blue tank top on the field will wear the shirt.

DONNE:

Vertical Uphill:

Valentina Belotti (Us Malonno)

Vivien Bonzi (La Recastello Roots Group)

Francesca Ghelfi (Pod. Valle Varaita)

Elisa Sortini (Atl. Alta Valtellina)

Mountain Classic:

Vivien Bonzi (La Recastello Roots Group)

Sara Bottarelli (Freezone)

Francesca Ghelfi (Pod. Valle Varaita)

Elisa Sortini (Atl. Alta Valtellina)

Short Trail:

Cecilia Basso (Orecchiella Garfagnana)

Martina Chialvo (Pod. Valle Varaita)

Fabiola Conti (Dinamo Team)

Martina Cumerlato (Gr. Escurs. Falchi Olginatesi)

Alice Gaggi (The Recastello Roots Group)

Chiara Giovando (Atl. Monterosa Fogu Arnad)

Long Trail:

Marina Cugnetto (Atl. Saluzzo)

Francesca Pretto (Atl. Vicentina)

Camilla Spagnol (Asd Team Km Sport)

Giuditta Turini (Pol. Sant’Orso Aosta)

Martina Valmassoi (Asd SS Limonese)

Gives U20:

Lucia Arnoldo (Atl. Dolomiti Belluno)

Matilde Bonino (Atl. Stronese-Nuova Nordaffari)

Anna Hofer (Sport Club Merano)

Emily Vucemillo (Sport Club Merano)

MEN:

Vertical Uphill:

Xavier Chevrier * (Atl. Bergamo Valleys)

Andrea Elia (OSA Org. Sport Alpinists)

Cesare Maestri (Atl. Valli Bergamasche)

Andrea Rostan (Atl. Saluzzo)

Tiziano Moia * (Gemonaletica)

Mountain Classic:

Xavier Chevrier (Atl. Bergamo Valleys)

Cesare Maestri (Atl. Valli Bergamasche)

Luciano Rota (The Recastello Roots Group)

Alberto Sell (Dinamo Team)

Short Trail:

Luca Del Pero (Sky Lario Runners)

Davide Magnini (CS Army)

Cristian Minoggio (Dinamo Team)

Daniel Pattis (Suedtirol Team Club)

Francesco Puppi (Atl. Valle Brembana)

Andrea Rota (OSA Org. Sport Alpinists)

Long Trail:

Luca Arrigoni (Pegarun Asd)

Philip Ausserhofer (Telmekom Team South Tyrol)

Manuel Bonardi (Atl. Pidaggia 1528)

Riccardo Borgialli (Sport Project VCO)

Davide Cheraz (Dinamo Team)

Andreas Reiterer (Dinamo Team)

Men U20: