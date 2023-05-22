Silvestre Dangond’s comment that surprised his followers

Vallenato music singer Silvestre Dangond generated a debate on social networks after the publication of a message about infidelity on his Twitter account, triggering a series of comments for and against this conduct.

“Being unfaithful is an unjustified decision, but there is one that is deserved”, wrote the singer; so his followers did not stay behind and responded to his comment.

“None is deserved, everything is a decision that will bring consequences later on”; “Yes, it is understood, but we always end up in a bad light, when we avenge one infidelity for another infidelity”; “Cheating someone is a decision, not an accident, when you respect someone you don’t lie or hurt them on purpose” and “The deserved has a human connotation: do justice”, were some of the comments on networks.

Hours later, the interpreter of ‘Las locuras mías’ and ‘A blanco y negro’, published a new trill, apparently giving continuity to his initial publication on infidelity.

Apparently, it is the lyrics of a new song: “We both lie, with the difference that you lie better than me”, he expressed.

“Is that going to be on the new album? Bárbaro Silver…”, “We are waiting for you boss”, his fans commented after the publication.

It should be noted that the singer is preparing the recording of his new musical album together with his accordion players Rubén Darío Lanao and José Juan Camilo Guerra, which will be released in the coming months.