Home » Silvestre Dangond’s comment that surprised his followers
News

Silvestre Dangond’s comment that surprised his followers

by admin
Silvestre Dangond’s comment that surprised his followers

Vallenato music singer Silvestre Dangond generated a debate on social networks after the publication of a message about infidelity on his Twitter account, triggering a series of comments for and against this conduct.

Read also: “The buttocks are mine”: Silvestre to those who criticize his new pass

Being unfaithful is an unjustified decision, but there is one that is deserved”, wrote the singer; so his followers did not stay behind and responded to his comment.

None is deserved, everything is a decision that will bring consequences later on”; “Yes, it is understood, but we always end up in a bad light, when we avenge one infidelity for another infidelity”; “Cheating someone is a decision, not an accident, when you respect someone you don’t lie or hurt them on purpose” and “The deserved has a human connotation: do justice”, were some of the comments on networks.

Hours later, the interpreter of ‘Las locuras mías’ and ‘A blanco y negro’, published a new trill, apparently giving continuity to his initial publication on infidelity.

Do not stop reading: Manager of Diomedes de Jesús resigned after being accused of assaulting the cashier of the group

Apparently, it is the lyrics of a new song: “We both lie, with the difference that you lie better than me”, he expressed.

“Is that going to be on the new album? Bárbaro Silver…”, “We are waiting for you boss”, his fans commented after the publication.

See also  This lovely youth... Kim Hyang-gi, Andong-gu, and Giriboy in one movie :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

It should be noted that the singer is preparing the recording of his new musical album together with his accordion players Rubén Darío Lanao and José Juan Camilo Guerra, which will be released in the coming months.

You may also like

Spanish prosecutor Rosa Moran is betting on Morocco...

20 children died in a fire in Guyana

Foreign Media Focus on China-Central Asia Summit: The...

Frats from DHDL in the test: do the...

THE CITY OF IFRANE WELCOMES THE 2023 ROBOTICS...

Ministry of Interior once again grants a seal...

At this point, too, the world’s energy supply...

Park Tae-hwan’s love affair ruined? “I was lucky...

Federal government rejects support for on-site pharmacies

Data without pathos: Public finances of Slovakia —...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy