The forecasts are not very optimistic for this weekend, where two descents are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Remember that the two men’s downhills planned for last weekend were canceled due to heavy snowfall. And in 2022, it was on the contrary the lack of snow which forced the organizers to cancel the men’s then women’s downhills which were to be the first cross-border races, between Switzerland and Italy, in the history of the World Cup.

