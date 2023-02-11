Very close to the start of the 40th edition of the Transcavallo, an important birthday will be celebrated on Saturday morning with two competitive appointments. The Transcavallo Long Distance, a trial affiliated to the prestigious La Grande Course circuit, will be the most demanding with approximately 3000 meters of positive difference in height, and the individual Transcavallo Classic which will take place along a highly spectacular but less tiring track. The altitude difference of the “light” race will be 1500 meters with a development of 13 kilometres. The departure for the Long Distance will be given at 7:30 while the shorter race will start at 8:30.

The longer route will gain the summit of Mount Guslon with the usual uphill track and run along the sharp ridge that descends towards Castelat. After a dip in Val Salatis the athletes will climb Monte Cornor to then descend towards Casera Palantina. It will then cross over into Friuli, confirming the multi-year collaboration with Promoturismo FVG. Returning to the Alpago the teams will climb the Cornor for the second time with the ascent to the Semenza refuge. Another descent into Val Salitis and finally the ascent for the second time to the summit of Guslon.

As for the programme, the curtain of the long weekend dedicated to ski mountaineering will open on Friday evening with the traditional torchlight procession on Monte Guslon. The appointment to watch the torchlit Guslon show is set at 20.15.

Sunday, once the ultra-light racing skis have been stowed away, it will be the turn of the Transcavallo Experience, an excursion open to all ski skin enthusiasts. Participants will be accompanied by three alpine guides. It will be possible to safely follow the tracks of the Transcavallo on two itineraries, the one that climbs towards Cima Vacche and the one that will take Monte Guslon to the summit.

In recent days, those in charge of the route, together with the men of the Alpine Rescue and the Transcavallo volunteers, have signaled that the race track has been made safe. After last week’s presentation, the mobile bivouac purchased thanks to the contribution of the BIM Piave with the endorsement of the 3 municipalities of Alpago, was transported by helicopter to a high altitude (Cima del Guslon) to guarantee assistance and shelter in case of need.

In the entry list, there are 55 Transcavallo Long Distance teams and 80 athletes for the individual, including the best interpreters of the discipline. Matteo Eydallin, multiple winner of the Transcavallo will race together with Alex Oberbacher both fresh from participation in the ISMF World Cup of Morgins in Switzerland. The French Julien Michelon and Yoan Sert will make life difficult for the two blues, the couple formed by Jakob Herrmann and William Boffelli also want to try the big shot to get on the top step of the podium. A place on the podium will also be sought by Philip Götsch paired with Luka Kovacic. A note of merit must be made to the stainless Filippo Beccari paired with Gabriele Leonardi.

In the women’s category, the most titled couple to victory is the one formed by Martina Valmassoi and Elena Nicolini. Martina De Silvestro and the Austrian Stephnie Kröll will surely join the tails of the favourites. Another couple worth mentioning is that of Giorgia Felicetti and Katrin Bieler.

Alessandro Rossi, Alex Rigo and Pietro Festini Purlan entered the Transcavallo Classic, the three best Under23s of last Sunday’s Italian Championships.