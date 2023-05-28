Home » Transfer market, Milan close to buying Kamada
Transfer market, Milan close to buying Kamada

Pioli calls new signings, Maldini and Massara respond. Milan is close to signing Daichi Kamada, attacking midfielder and Japanese midfielderConcord Francoforte. Player, contract expiring in Junegave the go-ahead for the transfer and the Rossoneri club are convinced to close on the player and thus reinforce the trocar while waiting for the future to be decided as well Brahim Diaz whose loan from Real Madrid is about to expire. Kamada, born in 1996, is back from a season with 9 gol e 7 assist in 32 Bundesliga appearances, 16 general networks also calculating the German Cup and the Champions League. He also showed off in the world championship in Qatar with the surprise Japan, finishing the group stage ahead of Spain and Germany and only being eliminated on penalties by Croatia in the round of 16.

