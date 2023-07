The case linked to Marcelo Brozovic is about to end: the Croatian midfielder, after having undergone medical tests with Al-Nassr, is ready to sign with the Arab club. The nerazzurri await an offer from Manchester United for Onana. Giuntoli, after having reached the agreement for the separation with Napoli, will be made official by Juventus. Official also expected for Sandro Tonali at Newcastle. All that could happen starting Monday July 3rd

