Interview with Aleksandar Keržak, coach of Spartak Subotica | Sport

Aleksandar Kerzhakov talked about his new job at Spartak Subotica, the new trophy of “his” Sevilla, and recalled the double match against Red Star with Zenit from St. Petersburg.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Crvena zvezda traveled to Russia for the second part of the preparations, during which the red and white team will also play three friendly matches at the tournament in St. Petersburg.

Barak Bahar’s team has 28 players, after the Israeli expert crossed out two players, and his first test in Russia will be hosted by Zenit, with whom the red and whites play on Friday, July 7 (6:30 p.m.).

It will practically be a continuation of the series of friendly matches against Zenit, as the two clubs, who have a common sponsor, have played four friendly matches in the previous five years.

The last time Zenit and Crvena zvezda played competitive duels was in September 2004, when they met in the qualifiers for the Europa League, and then Zenit eliminated the red and whites.

In the first match in St. Petersburg, it was 4:0, and goals were scored by double scorer Andrey Arshavin, Aleksandr Gorshkov, and Alexander Kerzhakov sealed the fate of Zvezda in that first game.

The famous goalscorer of Zenit, Sevilla, Dinamo Moscow and briefly Zurich, in a conversation with journalists at Zlatibor, he recalled the double match in which there was no need to play the second leg.

“I remember that it was not so difficult against Crvena zvezda, we won easily at home. We were so confident of passing that the first team did not go to the second leg (2:1), but a lot of reserve players”. said Kerzhakov.

The former record holder for the number of goals for Zenit and still the best scorer for the Russian national team, together with Artjom Dzjuba (30), this summer took over Spartak from Subotica, on whose bench he replaced Milan “Švaba” Milanović.

“As for Serbian football in Russia, they know Serbian football, it is popular enough and Russian fans know Serbian clubs like Crvena Zvezda and Partizan. As for me, I was unemployed and I got an invitation to come to Spartak. I had a very good communication with the management of Spartak Subotica and we agreed on cooperation very quickly”began the story of Keržakov, who will aim to keep the blue and whites from Subotica as far away from the relegation zone as possible in the next season.

“It is very difficult to talk about football philosophy, because the way a club plays depends first of all on the kind of football players in the team, that is the most important thing. We will try our best to get the most out of the football players we have in the team, to show their quality and to make Spartak fans happy with our quality and beautiful football”said the Russian coach.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

He said that it is still too early for him to compare Russian and Serbian football, but he commented on the relationship between Serbs and Russians.

“It is difficult for me to talk about the differences in Serbian and Russian football, after the half-season I will be able to talk about it and whether there are any differences between Serbian and Russian football at all. Serbs and Russians are brotherly people, and the fans know that. I personally like Serbia I like it, there are very good people here, they accepted the Russians very well and I am very satisfied with everything”.

Keržakov wore the jersey during his rich playing career Zenith from Saint Petersburg, Seville, Dynamo from Moscow and again to Zenit, who loaned him for one season Zurich. During his career, he was the champion of Russia three times with Zenit and won four more domestic trophies, while with Sevilla he won the Europa League, the King’s Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.. He also won the cup trophy with Zurich, while as a member of Zenit he was the best scorer in the Russian Premier League.

When asked what it takes for a football player to reach the “top”, Kerzhakov answered: “First of all, in order for someone to become a successful soccer player, you need to love soccer, you need to give yourself completely to what you do and understand the meaning, essence and set yourself a goal, if you want to be the best, that should come first, and that everything else in the foreground”.

Russian football players are currently facing another problem, which is the suspension of all Russian clubs and national teams from international competitions.

“All the fans, but also all the professionals in football, are suffering a lot because the Russian teams and the national team are forbidden to compete in European and world competitions due to sanctions. This is very bad for the development of football, but also for the development of young Russian players. we all hope that Russian football will soon return to European competitions, and I believe that it will be difficult at first, but that after some time we will return to a high level again”Keržakov is convinced.

In the end, he looked back on the success of “his” Sevilla, who won the Europa League for the seventh time in history, and commented on the Champions League final.

“I had no doubt at all whether they would win the Europa League because it is their competition, it is their trophy. As for the Champions League, I am convinced that most Manchester City fans did not doubt the triumph, but I was very pleasantly surprised by Inter’s game, not only with their defense and counterattack and I believe that everyone was satisfied with this year’s final”Keržakov concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

