The property of AD Factory of cut tools in Čačak is for sale Info

The second sale of the assets of AD “Fabrike rezne alata” in Čačak was announced.

Source: Rina

The Agency for the Licensing of Bankruptcy Trustees has announced the second sale of assets of AD “Fabrike reznog alata” in Čačak. The property is located in the city center, in Hajduk Veljkova and Beogradska streets.

As stated, it is done in total 24 buildings with an area of ​​18,001 square meters. The bankrupt debtor has the right to use three hectares of construction land in that area, which is owned by the Republic of Serbia. The offer also includes equipment and supplies in Hajduk Veljkova Street.

The starting price at this sale scheduled by the method of public bidding amounts to 235 million dinars, which is the mandatory deposit for those interested. The public tender will be held on June 13 this year at the Agency in Terazije.

(WORLD/RINA)