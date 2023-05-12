Home » The property of AD Factory of cut tools in Čačak is for sale Info
World

The property of AD Factory of cut tools in Čačak is for sale Info

by admin
The property of AD Factory of cut tools in Čačak is for sale Info

The second sale of the assets of AD “Fabrike rezne alata” in Čačak was announced.

Source: Rina

The Agency for the Licensing of Bankruptcy Trustees has announced the second sale of assets of AD “Fabrike reznog alata” in Čačak. The property is located in the city center, in Hajduk Veljkova and Beogradska streets.

As stated, it is done in total 24 buildings with an area of ​​18,001 square meters. The bankrupt debtor has the right to use three hectares of construction land in that area, which is owned by the Republic of Serbia. The offer also includes equipment and supplies in Hajduk Veljkova Street.

The starting price at this sale scheduled by the method of public bidding amounts to 235 million dinars, which is the mandatory deposit for those interested. The public tender will be held on June 13 this year at the Agency in Terazije.

(WORLD/RINA)

See also  Russia-Ukraine situation: Poland has handed over 18 "Klebo" self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

You may also like

Palermo, gas leak in via Assoro: one injured

The riotous high schoolers of Slam Dunk against...

Japan’s foreign ministry disputes Time magazine’s report on...

Udinese – The weekend is approaching / Close...

Romana Panić never seen pictures | Fun

Candidate withdraws three days before the vote in...

La La Love You, review of her album...

Storm over Florence: the city is an expanse...

New rockets from Gaza towards Israel, warning sirens...

We premiere “Chandé”, preview of the first LP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy