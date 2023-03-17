NYON (SWITZERLAND) – The urn of Nyon (Switzerland) reveals the pairings for the quarter-finals of the Champions League: it will be Milan-Naples, an all-Italian derby! Inter find Benfica, Real instead Chelsea. Super challenge between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, like an anticipated final. Relive the ceremony live.

Milan-Naples in the Champions League quarter-finals: wild fans after the draws!

12:42

Milan, Baresi: “Naples? We’re sorry…”

Baresi comments on the pairing with Napoli on Sky: “We are happy to be here and proud of the course and the team. Now we have an Italian derby, we’re a little sorry because one of the two has to stop. We have respect for Napoli and we will face them in the best possible way knowing that they are doing something extraordinary. It’s different meeting an Italian team, it’s never happened to me, but you know them and the atmosphere is different. There were three of us, it was hard to avoid one. How would I brand Osimhen? On a cross you have to mark him carefully and not be attracted to the ball, sometimes a tap is enough for him not to jump well. He’s very strong, he needs to be kept away from the area, but Napoli don’t just have him, they’re a team aware of his play. Does Kim remember Baresi? Let’s not make comparisons, it was a perfect purchase as well as Kvaratskhelia. Kim gave attention and concreteness to the defense that was missing”.

12:30

Inter, Zanetti: “We’ll play against Benfica”

The words of Zanetti to Sky after the draw: “It’s always nice to be here. It was an important draw, Benfica are a team worthy of the Champions League and they’ll be two complicated matches, but at this point they’re all difficult. It’s a fundamental step for Italian football, we’re proud to represent Italy and hopefully we can live up to it. Again against Benfica as the Grande Inter, we hope to honor the challenge as best we can. Absence Otamendi in the first game? He was one of the best ever in the World Championship, this is an important loss for them and it can be an advantage for us. But they have others who can invent the play, but we play it”.

12:23

The complete picture of the quarterfinals

MILAN-NAPLES

BENFICA-INTER

REAL MADRID-CHELSEA

MANCHESTER CITY-BAYERN MONACO

12:20

The semi-final grid: another Italian derby?

Winning Milan-Napoli vs winning Inter-Benfica

Vincente Real Madrid-Chelsea vs vincente Manchester City-Bayern Monaco

12:17

Milan-Napoli e City-Bayern!

Italian derby between Milan and Napoli and super match Manchester City-Bayern Munich.

12:16

Second challenge: Inter-Benfica

It will be Inter against Benfica. Avoided the Italian derby with Milan or Naples.

12:15

First cross Real Madrid-Chelsea

The first challenge drawn is Real Madrid-Chelsea.

12:11

Patrick Kluivert also enters

Patrick Kluivert, father of Justin, ex Roma, joins Altintop in the ceremony: he too will draw the teams. He won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 against Milan.

12:08

He will fish Altintop

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid Hamit Altintop will draw the balls from the polls. The Turk, who also represents the pain that Turkey is experiencing due to the terrible earthquake, will be ambassador in the final.

12:05

Presentation of the qualified

Scroll through the images of the goals of the teams that qualified for the quarterfinals.

12:00

The ceremony begins

We leave, the ceremony begins in Nyon. The draws will begin shortly and the pairings for the quarter-finals will be revealed. Inter, Milan and Napoli are waiting to meet their opponents.

11:45

All ready in Nyon

The wait for the Champions League draw is rising. Everything is ready in Nyon, the ceremony will start in fifteen minutes.

11:30

The rule that concerns Milan and Inter

“AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, who both share the same stadium for home games, cannot play on the same evening, nor at home in the 24 hours. If both teams were drawn in the same sequence (home or away leg ), Milan, being national champions, will have priority, regardless of the opponents of either team. Therefore, the match involving Milan will not be reversed.”this is the UEFA press release.

11:20

Where will the final be played?

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on 10 June 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, the scene of Liverpool’s historic comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 final.

11:10

Possible derby between Italians

The draw is open. There are no seedings and challenges between compatriots or teams that have already met in the group stage are allowed. Therefore Inter, Milan and Napoli will be able to meet in the quarterfinals.

11:00

Dates and regulation

The first leg of the quarterfinals is scheduled for Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, while the second leg will take place on 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will take place on 9/10 and 16/17 May leading up to the final on Saturday 10 June. The away goals rule, which was abolished at the start of the 2021/22 season, does not apply in the knockout phase. Tied matches will go to extra time and penalties regardless of the overall result.

10:50

Naples draw, what the fans think

In Naples, the “toto nome” relating to the team that the Azzurri fans prefer to come out of the urn in Nyon has already taken place. READ EVERYTHING



Who would you like to meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League? The word to the Neapolitan fans





10:45

The teams in the quarterfinals

The eight winners of the round of 16 participate in the draw:

Bavaria (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Between (ITA)

Man City (ENG)

Milan (ITA)

Naples (ITA)

Real Madrid (SPA)

10:35

Vote on the poll

An all-Italian derby with Inter or Milan or a big European one: who will be Napoli’s opponent in the quarter-finals of the Champions League? Azzurri fans, vote: who would you like to face? VOTE THE POLL

10:30

Where to see the draw on TV and streaming

The draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon (Switzerland) and will start at 12. It will be broadcast live on UEFA.com and free-to-air on Mediaset’s Canale 20. It will also be followed live on Sky and streaming on NOW and Amazon Prime Video. There will actually be three draws: for the quarter-finals, for the semi-finals (pairing the quarter-finals) and to determine the pro forma “home” team in the final.

Nyon, Switzerland