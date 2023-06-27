Home » Transfermarkt : Yarmolenko returns to Dynamo Kyiv after six years
Transfermarkt : Yarmolenko returns to Dynamo Kyiv after six years

Status: 06/27/2023 7:14 p.m

Ukraine international Andriy Jarmolenko returns to his hometown club Dynamo Kyiv after six years abroad.

“It’s time to go home. Forward Dynamo,” said the midfield star in a video shared on Instagram with club owner Ihor Surkis. The 33-year-old received a two-year contract with the Ukrainian first division club.

Jarmolenko moved from Kiev to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The following year he was drawn to West Ham United in the Premier League. In 2022, Yarmolenko then moved to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Jarmolenko is the record international player

According to the club, Jarmolenko had scored 137 goals in 341 games and won three championship titles at Kiev. With 115 appearances and 45 goals, he is the record international player and second-best goalscorer in the Ukrainian national team. He also appeared in the 1000th anniversary game of the DFB selection in Bremen against the Ukraine (3:3).

In Ukraine, league operations continue without spectators despite the Russian war of aggression that began more than 16 months ago. The traditional capital club Dynamo Kiev ended the current season in a disappointing fourth place. The team from Shakhtar Donetsk became champions again.

