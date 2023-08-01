Home » Transfers: PSG and Al-Arabi SC negotiate for Abdou Diallo
Sports

Transfers: PSG and Al-Arabi SC negotiate for Abdou Diallo

by admin
Transfers: PSG and Al-Arabi SC negotiate for Abdou Diallo

Abdou Diallo (27, under contract until 2024) is one of the players who stayed in France who train every morning in Poissy, alongside Kylian Mbappé. But the central defender should not drag on in the Ile-de-France region. Loaned to Leipzig last season, the Senegalese international (23 caps) could join Qatar.

PSG and Al-Arabi SC, the club of former Parisian Rafinha, have been negotiating for several days for the transfer of the ex-Monegasque. Abdou Diallo was open to the destination. By signing with the 2023 Qatar vice-champion, he would follow in the footsteps of his little brother, Ibrahima, who recently transferred to Al-Duhail SC.

See also  The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after a break and will lead Vigo

You may also like

Will Hradec play at home on Saturday? The...

The Uncertain Future of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona at...

Lesley Ugochukwu: Chelsea complete £23.2m signing of Rennes...

Tennis: Qualifier Novak out in the first round...

The Hundred: Southern Brave thrash Trent Rockets in...

Dwayne Bacon’s brother killed in a shooting in...

A French urban climber dies after falling from...

The Dodgers Face Disappointing Negotiations in Bid for...

He falls from the skyscraper in Hong Kong,...

I don’t want to go back to that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy