Transfers: PSG and Al-Arabi SC negotiate for Abdou Diallo

Abdou Diallo (27, under contract until 2024) is one of the players who stayed in France who train every morning in Poissy, alongside Kylian Mbappé. But the central defender should not drag on in the Ile-de-France region. Loaned to Leipzig last season, the Senegalese international (23 caps) could join Qatar.

PSG and Al-Arabi SC, the club of former Parisian Rafinha, have been negotiating for several days for the transfer of the ex-Monegasque. Abdou Diallo was open to the destination. By signing with the 2023 Qatar vice-champion, he would follow in the footsteps of his little brother, Ibrahima, who recently transferred to Al-Duhail SC.

