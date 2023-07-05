Il hiking hat it’s an increasingly popular piece of clothing for hiking, but you need to know how to choose it to protect yourself during excursions and walks.

A hiking hat has some features to consider when you want to buy it, from fabric to shape to protective materials to adjustability.

Trekking hat how to choose it to protect yourself during excursions

Not all trekking hats are the same (o safari hat, or hiking hat, if you prefer). Here we talk about the summer hiking hat, which has very different characteristics from the winter hiking hat.

Important: always try it in stores first and try to figure out which shape is best for you depending on your needs, from hats with a covered back for greater protection to lighter and more minimalist ones.A summer hiking hat effective and comfortable it should have the following characteristics to provide good protection during a hike.

1. Wide brim

A good hat should have a wide brim to offer shade and protection from the sun. It is used to prevent sunburn on the face, neck and ears.

2.UV protection

Make sure the hat has adequate UV protection to filter out harmful sun rays. Most quality hiking hats have UV protection built into the material or with a special coating.

3. Breathability

Better to choose a hat made with breathable materials, such as light cotton or breathable synthetic fabrics. This will help keep your head cool and manage moisture during exercise.

4. Adjustable strap

Always choose a hat with an adjustable strap or hose string. It will allow you to fit the hat securely to your head, even in windy conditions.

5. Water resistance

If you plan to walk in the rain (and it can always happen anyway, better think about it before) or through wet areas, a water-resistant or water-repellent hat can be an added bonus to keep your head dry.

6. Lightness

Look for a lightweight hat that can be easily folded or compressed to store in your backpack when you’re not wearing it. Furthermore, its structure should allow it to be restored to its original shape once removed from the backpack.

7. Ventilation

Good ventilation is important to keep your head from overheating. Look for hats with mesh panels or ventilation holes that allow air to circulate.

8. Resistance

A hiking hat should be tough enough to withstand outdoor conditions. Make sure the seams are solid and the material is durable to withstand wear and tear and the elements.

