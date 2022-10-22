A hopeless trip? We will see. At the start no one starts or feels beaten a priori. Of course, to violate the Segafredo Arena you will need the perfect match but who said that Bologna is invulnerable, at least in the league? The Nutribullet on Sunday evening must first of all have the right attitude and that is not to go on the field with fear or, worse, fear, but with the determination and serenity of those who have nothing to lose, in short, with the mad desire to really try. Then it is clear that if we compare the two rosters there is no match, but we can and must try.

«Our stimuli for this match are those we have every day – coach Marcelo Nicola says – to improve, grow, be more competitive, more solid. This is another opportunity to show ourselves above all the growth path after a victory and a good performance ».

Exactly: the success with Sassari must have given you more confidence. «Yes, it has given us more serenity, greater awareness of the fact that we are on the right path, the one we intend to take by believing in what we are doing. But we think above all about ourselves, how to grow, to give ourselves rules on the pitch for attack and defense, to have a good impact on the game. Nothing more”.

Bologna comes from two defeats but has a thousand alternatives. «It is undoubtedly a long team, it has a complete roster, built to play a very demanding Euroleague, which also includes two games in 48 hours. But with so many players he has rotations for both the league and the cup. Virtus has a lot of physicality, from this point of view we must be ready to fight them from the beginning, also because they will present themselves angry for the two defeats in Europe. And precisely the physical impact that we will have to pay more attention to ».

Having reiterated that there will be a need for a legendary feat on your part, what could be the key to the match? «For our part, to control the pace, even if it will clearly be difficult, to avoid getting anxious, frenzied, both in difficult moments to get back into the game and if we had to stay ahead. Choose well the various defensive and attack tactics, be respectful of the rules we have set ourselves. And believe in what we do, always ».

Here Virtus. No return with TvB for Shenghelia, the long Georgian who has been out of the team since August with a shoulder injury: it seemed that tonight he could go to the bench instead he will return to the Euroleague match against Real.

PLAYED IN: Bologna, Segafredo Arena, Sunday at 8pm.

SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA: Mannion, Lundberg, Cordinier, Ojeleye, Jaiteh; Belinelli, Pajola, Bako, Ruzzier, Menalo, Mickey, Camara. Coach: Scariolo.

NUTRIBULLET TREVISO: Iroegbu, Banks, Sokolowski, Jantunen, Cooke; Sarto, Zanelli, Jurkatamm, Sorokas, Faggian, Vettori, Simioni. Coach: Nicola.

REFEREES: Begnis, Martolini, Marziali.

MEDIA: Live web streaming on Eleven Sports, with subscription, and on Eurosport 2.