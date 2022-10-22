Counterfeit personal certificates, false driving licenses, forged papers and circulation certificates: in all a dozen documents seized, this is the balance of the last two weeks of the Documental Analysis Laboratory of the Treviso Local Police which, also through collaboration with the Civil Motorization of the capital, every week examines hundreds of documents or collected or taken to the offices of the motorization to carry out conversions hoping to obtain a valid document, in exchange for a false one.

To run into the network of recent checks between the other two Nigerians, one resident in the country and one in Pisa who had presented Polish licenses for their conversion to Italian licenses. “But to obtain a valid driving license in Italy – explains the Commander of the Local Police, Andrea Gallo – we are not limited only to producing false licenses but also false certificates of residence that need to prove the stay in Italy for a period sufficient for conversion. “. This is the case of two Albanians residing in the Treviso hinterland who exhibited false personal certificates.

To this are added false circulation cards or certificates for motor vehicles and mopeds: but sometimes the reasons for these attempts, for all of them ended up with the seizure of false documents and the complaint to the judicial authority, is for the most disparate reasons.

“In two cases – explains Gallo – the owners of two very dated mopeds, including a 1979 Vespa, had presented a false circulation certificate to obtain a re-registration of the vehicle as a historic vehicle with all the economic benefits of the case”.

But there are those who try to bypass the technical limits imposed by the manufacturers: “In another the owner of a powerful and expensive Audi had relied on an Apulian car agency by presenting an altered registration certificate to insert an unauthorized type of tire. from the parent company but necessary to reach high speeds “.

Talking about road safety also means intercepting those who try to drive vehicles of which they have neither the title nor the skills with fraudulent maneuvers: “Let’s just think – concludes commander Gallo – of one of these people who, obtaining a false license, gets to drive of a high-powered car without having the psychophysical requirements to drive it. Intercepting these people who put their own and the lives of others at serious risk means working for road safety “.