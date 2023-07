There was no big rush to the Leiner branch in Steyr the day before the closure. Nevertheless, cars keep turning into the parking lot, people are hoping for a bargain or picking up something they have already bought. On the window panes of the furniture store are signs with the inscription “Minus 80 percent on everything”. A security man stands at the entrance and greets the customers in a friendly manner. Cardboard boxes on trolleys tower behind him, but they don’t span the emptiness inside

