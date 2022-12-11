“Society: wake up. Team: out of the so-called (euphemism ed)”, read the banner in the south corner. But, except that there was a commitment, it ended like the last three: TvB also loses against a Verona side who had caught over 100 at home a week earlier.

The problem is that this team doesn’t seem to have the means to stay in Serie A. We don’t know if anything will happen during the week, it can’t be ruled out, but it’s an established fact that everyone is rising again against Nutribullet. The moment is very bad and it is useless to point out the poor technical quality of Cooke, Sokolowski, Jantunen if we then see that the worst in the field was Mr. Adrian Banks, the one who would be called to solve certain problems.

Vazzoler, Gracis and Nicola (conciliabolo at the end of the match between the general manager Favaro and the fans) will have to reflect deeply on what to do, because something will have to be done anyway.

Yet the beginning had been promising. Nicola in the quintet brings Jurkatamm back and prefers Sorokas to Jantunen, Ramagli dusts off the ancient Guido Rosselli, 39 years old. 12-3 in the 4th minute, almost the entire quintet scores a basket running well on the counterattack. Iroegbu from three is a sentence, like all of TvB (4/6), Sorokas’s 2+1 is worth +14 in the 7th minute. At the climax, however, Treviso freezes and Verona gets closer to -4 with offensive rebounds, the Nutribullet lacks defensive communication, amnesias that are actually a bit too frequent by now. Not to mention the turnovers, some frankly bloody: the last action of the quarter is emblematic, with Iroegbu dribbling up to -6″, now too late for everything.

It is already the eighth ball thrown away. Fortunately, heavy shooting continues to work but it is not enough, what is missing is internal danger. Cooke in defense always remains impaled, does not follow any opponent cut and then the southern curve reminds everyone of the concept expressed in the banner. Even with a pale Bortolani, the overtaking of La Scala (with dunks) arrives inevitable: Banks does only damage but it is really all of Treviso Basket that no longer connects.

Lots of boos upon returning to the changing rooms: TvB succeeds in going from +14 to -6 in 13 minutes. The 7-2 (4 by Cooke) with which Treviso opens the second half would lead us to hope for a wake-up call but it’s only an episodic flare-up. In any case, Cooke’s 1/4 (sic) from the line is worth 50-50 in the 25′. But we get stuck again with the usual ruffled basketball, without rhyme or reason, where no one (Jantunen first points in the 32nd minute) manages to take control of the situation. If we even put the crooked bezel on it, it’s easy to understand that the situation goes from difficult to tragic. The gap is far from unbridgeable but, of course, Nutribullet should totally change register. Verona therefore +7 in the 32nd minute. Sorokas’ triple (62-64) could give the famous jolt: Verona doesn’t flinch and goes back to +7 with 5 from Cappelletti.

Total chaos on the pitch, also because even the referees lose their bearings a bit. From unsportsmanlike to Sanders we get -2 but time passes and Tezenis doesn’t let itself be intimidated even at +1. Cooke puts in just one, then Banks combines yet another mess and the overtaking is missing, Sokolowski, crazy, gives the ball to Casarin in the throw-in: Treviso’s last shot who is down by three but doesn’t even finish, due to Banks losing the seventh. Cappelletti hits one, then Ike bombs for another -1 with 6″ to go. Cappelletti again in the line: 2/2. At -4″ Iroegbu in the free throws, scores the first on purpose, misses the second, rebound from Sorokas who landslide to the ground without fail. Curtain. Treviso very last.