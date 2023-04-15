Třinec as an inspiration for Dynamo. We have to find out their details and take them over, says Pardubice

They did not look for excuses, but sportily recognized the strength of the opponent. Although the Pardubice hockey players dominated the regular season, in the play-off they lost to Třinac in the seventh semi-final, which advanced to the fifth final in a row. “It is known their experience from the previous playoffs. They showed that little things make the difference. And thanks to that, they won,” said Pardubice striker Lukáš Sedlák. And his teammate Tomáš Hyka added: “Such an experienced team will take advantage of every chance the opponent offers them if they give up a little.”

