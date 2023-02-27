14
Alessandro Busi
The firefighters of the Florence command headquarters have been intervening since 2.05 pm on the Ponte alla Vittoria, following a road accident that saw the overturning of a heavy vehicle used for the transport of aggregates on its side.
The firefighters are ensuring the safety of the vehicle. There are no people involved.
On site municipal police for traffic management.
News being updated
