Home Sports truck overturns, poised on the bridge / PHOTO
Sports

truck overturns, poised on the bridge / PHOTO

by admin



The firefighters of the Florence command headquarters have been intervening since 2.05 pm on the Ponte alla Vittoria, following a road accident that saw the overturning of a heavy vehicle used for the transport of aggregates on its side.

The firefighters are ensuring the safety of the vehicle. There are no people involved.

On site municipal police for traffic management.

News being updated



See also  World preliminaries in Asia only match between China and Japan as usual, the rest will be postponed_Sendai

You may also like

Scattered considerations after the Men’s Volleyball Italian Cup...

Boxing: Italy towards the Women’s World Cup, 10...

How to change your life and really succeed

An accident at an NBA game. The cameras...

Houston Rockets ready to sign Willie Cauley-Stein

Liverpool’s current best player? This is Klopp’s starter...

Lazio Sampdoria on TV and streaming: where to...

Zeman’s return, for the third time in breaking...

Major Media Outlets Drop Bay Area Cartoonist Scott...

breaking latest news, Zeman returns for the third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy