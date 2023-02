In the municipality of La Argentina, Huila, a seismic event of magnitude 3.7 was registered.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, it was at 8:48 local time Magnitude 3.7, Superficial Depth (Less than 30 km), La Argentina – Huila, Colombia

From Pitalito, El Pital, Guadalupe, Oporapa, Elías, they reported that they felt the earthquake.

So far departmental authorities have not reported damage.