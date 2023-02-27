In Italy it is estimated that approx 5000 people are affected by acromegaly e Cushing’s disease. It’s about two highly debilitating rare endocrine diseasesboth most commonly caused by a pituitary adenoma which in the case of acromegaly causes a increased production of growth hormone (Growth Hormone, GH), while in Cushing’s disease a increase in adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), resulting in overproduction of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), e of cortisol.

Chronic hypersecretion of these hormones is associated with important comorbidities and, if left untreated, to increased mortality. Also, many patients with Cushing’s disease and acromegaly have impaired glucose tolerance or established diabetes due to increased insulin resistance.

Therefore, too monitoring blood glucose levelsseemingly simple, covers a fundamental importance in patient management, but sometimes it is rendered complicated above all for those who live far from the specialized centers of reference.

To respond to these needs, it was born GlucONetan innovative Patient Support Program (PSP) which simplifies remote glycemic monitoring and facilitates doctor-patient dialogue, with positive effects on therapeutic adherence and on the patients’ quality of life. GlucONet was developed by PharmaPrimean Italian company specialized in the PSP field, with the support of Recorded Rare Diseases.

Patients who join the GlucONet program receive a kit containing a glucometer (including lancets and test strips) connected to an App which allows you to monitor blood sugar values ​​and share them with the reference specialist who can intervene as needed, and an explanatory leaflet of the service. Another pillar of GlucONet is the figure of a dedicated assistantwhich operates within the PharmaPrime operations center, which audio-guides the patient in registering on the App and supports him for the technical-operational aspects: a service designed to be at the side of patients who are less familiar with digital technologies.

“We are very satisfied with the positive impact that the GlucONet project has had, confirming the value of PSPs in supporting patients suffering from rare and complex pathologies, such as acromegaly and Cushing’s disease, in the daily management of their disease, helping to improve their outcome and quality of life”. comment Maria CircelliMedical Director, Recordati Rare Diseases.

“We are very proud of the project developed together with Recordati Rare Diseases which reflects our mission as a company specialized in the development of e-Health solutions aimed at improving the quality of life of people with chronic and rare diseases, and at supporting doctors in care delivery and monitoring of patients’ clinical conditions”. he declares Luca Buscioni, CEO of PharmaPrime. “On the occasion of the celebrations for World Rare Disease Day, we want to be close to people affected by acromegaly and Cushing’s disease, renewing our daily commitment to actively support them through solutions designed to respond to their specific health needs”.