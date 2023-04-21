Tuchel confidant Barry becomes assistant coach at Bayern

As of: 04/21/2023 4:06 p.m

FC Bayern are fulfilling one of coach Thomas Tuchel’s wishes by signing Anthony Barry as assistant coach.

The 36-year-old is moving from Chelsea to Munich with immediate effect, as the Bundesliga leaders announced. Barry was also released from the Londoners after the separation from head coach Graham Potter and had already worked with Tuchel at Chelsea.

In a team with Löw and Michels

He will assist Tuchel in the future together with Zsolt Löw and Arno Michels. Barry is an ideal match for FC Bayern with his passion and quality, said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. After tough negotiations, he had reached an agreement with Chelsea on Barry’s move. Goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner and athletics coach Holger Broich are also part of Bayern’s coaching staff.

Already on Saturday against Mainz

Barry is likely to be part of the Bayern Munich team’s support team for Saturday’s Bundesliga game at FSV Mainz 05. Born in Liverpool, he was a professional footballer himself in England and has been on the coaching staff of Chelsea FC since 2020. According to FC Bayern, Barry’s next game at Tuchel’s side will be their 100th appearance on the sidelines.