Kluge (WHO Europe): “Long-lasting consequences, 2,660 operators deployed”

The earthquake in Turkey and northern Syria “is the latest in a series of natural and man-made disasters to hit the WHO European Region. As details of the immediate human cost of this quake continue to emerge, the consequences on the affected populations will be long-lasting”. This was underlined by Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization for Europe, in connection with the regional office in Copenhagen during the meeting of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva. “The extent” of this disaster, he continued, “will go down in history not only for the devastation it is leaving, but also for the speed of national and international support provided. According to Turkey’s foreign ministry, to date 2,660 operators from from 65 countries have already been deployed or are preparing to be deployed in disaster areas, including emergency medical teams from Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, USA, Israel and many other countries.