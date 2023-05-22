Home » TV football program: at what time and on which channel to see tonight’s matches (May 22, 2023)?
Sports

by admin
U20 World Cup

– England – Tunisia: at 8 p.m. live only on The Live Team
– Uruguay – Iraq: at 11 p.m. live only on The Live Team
– Gambia – Honduras: at 11 p.m. live only on The Live Team

Premier League: Matchday 37

– Newcastle – Leicester: at 9 p.m. live on Canal+ Foot

Ligue 2: 36th day

– Le Havre – Valenciennes: at 8:45 p.m. live on beIN Sports 1

Italian Championship: 36th day

– AS Roma – Salernitana: at 6:30 p.m. live on beIN Sports 5
– Empoli – Juventus Turin: at 8:45 p.m. live on beIN Sports 3

Super Lig: Matchday 35

– Trabzonspor – Karagümrük: at 7 p.m. live on beIN Sports 6

