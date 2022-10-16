ROMA. It ends without losers or winners at the Olimpico in Rome, where Lazio and Udinese finish with an equal with white goals.

It must be said that Sottil deserved the full booty, if only because he began to shake the Lazio fans with a cross from Samardzic and closed on Sunday with another sensational “wood” with Deulofeu.

The greeting between the technicians Andrea Sottil (left) and the Lazio player Maurizio Sarri

In the middle the usual web of Sarri (55% of ball possession, 388 passes against 316 to weave the game) which led to a couple of accelerations, defuse from Silvestri, but the practical accounting speaks of 12 shots against 8 for the bianconeri and 9 scoring chances against 7, again according to the official Serie A League reports.

Then football is beautiful because it is varied, they say, so you will also find who will say that the Eagle deserved the three points up for grabs. He will have to try to take them next time, on a day that will be particularly important for Udinese, committed at the Friuli stadium with Turin, while on the other fields Rome-Naples and Atalanta-Lazio will be staged.

All material for the weekly reflections, looking back one can say that yesterday, against what is the best defense of the league (only 5 goals conceded), he did not pay the Samardzic card from the beginning, not so much for the scoring opportunities (two ) happened on the German’s foot, but rather for the precision and the glance that the person concerned was not able to put on the field when Udinese pressed on the accelerator, right at the beginning of the challenge, taking the time to Lazio who struggled to find glimpses in the Juventus defense.

Lazar Samardzic is in despair after the crossbar hit in the first half (lapresse)

The crossbar of Samardzic just before the quarter of an hour of play and the golden opportunity defused by Provedel on the touch of the number 24 who wanted to displace the Lazio goalkeeper outgoing, testify to the decisive departure of Sottil’s team who, when it seemed having wrapped Lazio, he “paid” – it seems paradoxical, but it is so – the exit due to injury of Immobile which has removed any reference point to the biancoceleste attack that so. with Pedro on the right and Felipe Anderson making the “false 9”, he continued to turn to Zaccagni to create dangers for Udinese, also getting a warning from Becao (warned, he will miss Torino, but he will also have to be evaluated, given that in the final he was replaced). In addition to this, the flashes of Milinkovic Savic, starting with a “no look” passage for the Brazilian tip, providentially walled by Silvestri.

LaPresse (lapresse)

In the second half, after just over a quarter of an hour, Sottil decided that a Beto so little on the ball did not deserve the field in the final sprint, a change in favor of Success “played” at the same time as those of Ebosse for Becao and Lovric for Samardzic. And shortly after here comes Arslan for Makengo.

Fresh forces for the latest assaults: Pereyra’s diagonal saved by Provedel, Deulofeu’s “acting” lob that did not find the right rotation from inside the area and again the already described crossbar of the same number 10, all while the Lazio proceeded with his percussion, to tell the truth rather cloying, so much so that, a few minutes from the end Sottil tried another offensive change, Ezihibue on the left instead of Udogie.

LaPresse (lapresse)

Nothing to do, this time the goal in full recovery did not arrive. A draw remains in his hands, the second in a row after the one with Atalanta, Udinese’s ninth consecutive useful result.

LAZIO – UDINESE – 0 – 0

LAZIO (4-3-3) Provedel 6.5; Lazzari 6, Casale 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6; Milinkovic-Savic 6.5, Cataldi 6 (20 ‘st Luis Alberto 6), Vecino 6; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (43 ‘st Cancellieri sv), Immobile 6 (29’ pt Pedro 6), Zaccagni 6.5. Herds Sarri.

UDINESE (4-4-2) Silvestri 6.5; Becao 6 (18′ st Ebosse 6.5), Bijol 6.5, Perez 6.5, Udogie 6 (38′ st Ehizibue sv); Pereyra 6, Samardzic 6.5 (17’st Lovric 6), Walace 7, Makengo 6.5 (25’st Arslan 6.5); Concrete 5 (17′ st Success 6.5), Deulofeu 6.5. All. Sottil.

Referee Colombo of Como 6.

Note Booked: Becao, Perez, Milinkovic-Savic, Lovric and Ehizibue. Corners 7-3. 2 ‘and 3’ recovery.