LIGNANO. Pordenone didn’t shine, they remained behind in the score for the whole game but thanks to a double blow in the final (Burrai free-kick in the 89th minute and Piscopo’s winning header in the 94th minute from a Giorico cross) they overturned the derby with Triestina which took place today (Thursday 22 December) at the Teghil stadium in Lignano, finally returns to victory after having collected just 4 points in the previous 5 games and above all regains the top of the Serie C group A table.

Piscopo’s match goal (photo Petrussi)

A temporary record: on Friday all the other matches of the first return leg will be played, but in the meantime the neroverdi are there, overtaking Pro sixth and Feralisalò by one point, Vicenza and Lecco by two. And they treat themselves to a very festive Christmas, when it seemed by now it was going to be a nightmare.

Bad game, it was said, by Di Carlo’s team, who started badly against the Giuliani, taking the lead in the 13th minute of the first half thanks to Adorante. Then, precisely, the two goals at the siren’s edge, both coming from players who entered the second half.

PORDENONE-TRIESTINA 2-1

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Zammarini, Bruscagin, Ajeti (1′ st Pirrello), Benedetti; Torrasi (33′ st Giorico), Burrai, Pinato (25′ Piscopo); Palombi (1′ st Deli); Candelone, Dubickas. Available: Martinez, Turchetto, Andreoni, Maset, La Rosa, Biondi, Ingrosso, Negro, Destito, Baldassar. All. Di Carlo.

TRIESTINE (4-3-1-2): Mastrantonio; Ghislandi, Ciofani, Rocchi, Rocchetti; Lollo (11′ st Crimi), Gori, Paganini; minesso; Adoring, Ganz. Available: Pisseri, Pozzi, Galliani, Furlan, Lovisa, Iacovoni, Pellacani, Sabbione, Rega, Sarzi Puttini. All. Pavanel.

Referee: Centi from Terni, Tinello assistants from Rovigo and Giorgi from Legnano. Fourth official Gauzolino of Turin.

Scorers: At 13′ Adorant. In the second half, Burrai at 44′, Piscopo at 49′.

Note: Rocchi, Bruscagin, Minesso, Gori, Ciofani, Pinato and Mastrantonio booked. Corners 9-2. Recovery: 1′ pt, 5′ st. Spectators 658. Collections 5,404 euros.