Two groups of Chinese players participate in the Asian squash mixed doubles competition to promote training and prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games_Hangzhou Net

Two groups of Chinese players participate in the Asian squash mixed doubles competition to promote training and prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games

In the Hangzhou International Expo Center in the past few days, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Competition is in full swing. The Chinese team sent two pairs of Li Dongjin/Zhou Zhitao and Lu Chunjing/Li Haizhen. On the one hand, they will train the team for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. On the other hand, understand the characteristics of players from other countries and regions, so as to “know yourself and your enemy”.

Chinese players Li Dongjin (second from left) and Zhou Zhitao (second from right) in this competition

“The results of this competition will determine the seed ranking of the Hangzhou Asian Games, so the players are almost all Asian Games lineups from various countries and regions.” Yang Cheng, the leader of the Chinese National Squash Training Team, said that the mixed doubles event entered the Asian Games for the first time. Each team attaches great importance to it. The Chinese team is preparing for the competition with all their strength. The results of this competition will also be used as an important basis for the selection of participants.

Through the training team trials, intra-team competitions, and the National Squash Championships, the National Squash Training Team has identified two mixed doubles pairs, Li Dongjin/Zhou Zhitao and Lu Chunjing/Li Haizhen, focusing on strengthening training in terms of physical fitness and technology. “Doubles also requires strong personal ability, so the singles level of these players is also one of the best in the country.” Yang Cheng said that with the basis of personal ability, and then according to the characteristics of mixed doubles, adapt tactics, improve the tacit understanding, and cooperate with each other. Only by cooperating can a greater improvement be achieved. During training and intra-team competitions, non-playing players will also serve as referees, learning from another perspective, observing the ball’s route, landing point, handling method, etc., to further improve their understanding and understanding of squash techniques and tactics.

However, Yang Cheng also admitted that squash started relatively late in China, and its overall level is still far behind that of Asian countries and regions such as Malaysia, India, and Hong Kong. Especially in the past three years, there were few opportunities to participate in international competitions. Not only did they lack a platform to compete in the same field and improve their training, but they also could not learn more about the situation of players from other countries and regions. This competition provides an opportunity for Chinese players to understand their opponents in order to carry out targeted training.

Chinese players Lu Chunjing (first from left) and Li Haizhen (second from right) in this competition

This competition is not over yet, but the two pairs of Chinese teams have missed the top eight. They need to try their best to get high rankings in the subsequent qualifying matches, so as to be in the top position in the selection of Hangzhou Asian Games seed team. “In fact, they can perform better, and their strategy changes on the court can be more flexible.” Yang Cheng introduced that the mixed doubles combination needs time to adapt and adjust skills and tactics. accumulation.”

Next, the Chinese squash training team will return to Shanghai to continue training after this competition. While strengthening the team’s style of construction, they will further improve their technical and tactical capabilities. They plan to determine the final candidates for the Hangzhou Asian Games in early July, and strive to compete at home get good grades.