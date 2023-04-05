Home Sports RB Leipzig defeated Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals
RB Leipzig defeated Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals

RB Leipzig defeated Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals

Nnext top game lost, first title lost: four days after falling from the top of the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund was knocked out of the DFB Cup. BVB lost 0: 2 (0: 1) to defending champion RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening, who thus overcame their own crisis after the last three defeats. For BVB coach Edin Terzic, who won the title against RB in 2021, it was the first defeat in the cup. Now the 40-year-old can concentrate fully on the championship, which BVB has not yet written off despite the recent defeat against Bayern Munich.

In front of 47,069 fans, Timo Werner (22nd minute) used one of Leipzig’s many chances to take the lead. Up until then, BVB had been completely off the mark, Mats Hummels, who had started for the injured national player Nico Schlotterbeck, was unlucky when conceding a goal. Willi Orban scored the second goal in a gripping final phase in the eighth minute of extra time.

The victory against his former employer has given Leipzig coach Marco Rose a few quieter days than last. Not only had his team lost three times in a row, they hadn’t scored a goal either. Leipzig is still convinced of the coach and wants to renew the contract that runs until summer 2024. “We want to extend with Marko, that’s clear,” said sports director Max Eberl on ZDF before kick-off.

Leipzig like unleashed

The first half proved that Rose can set the team up correctly for such a top game. Leipzig played like unleashed, producing a number of great chances. Konrad Laimer should have scored after three minutes after a Werner hack, and BVB keeper Gregor Kobel saved a flutter ball from Dani Olmo (6th). Six minutes later the goalkeeper was just there with his toe and defused another attempt by Olmo. The Spanish playmaker was back in the starting XI for the first time since late January through injury and put on a hugely inspiring performance.

