Home Sports Two more eight-thousanders, then Sophie Lavaud has managed them all
Sports

Two more eight-thousanders, then Sophie Lavaud has managed them all

by admin
Two more eight-thousanders, then Sophie Lavaud has managed them all

When the financial crisis ruined her business, Sophie Lavaud turned to the highest mountains. Her big goal, which only three women have achieved, she pursues with the same dedication as when she was a girl, the dream of a career as a ballerina.

Rue in the canton of Friborg, the last evening of February. It’s a big church hall for a small village, and it’s almost full. Sophie Lavaud gives a lecture, “K2 – a dream, a project, a summit”. Lavaud, 54, is from Geneva and a high-altitude climber, the K2 in the Karakoram is a notorious mountain, the second highest in the world, 8611 meters high. Lavaud tells how an avalanche swept away Camp III during her first expedition on the most difficult eight-thousander in 2016. How she returned to the K2 in 2018 and was the first Swiss woman to make it to the summit, 1400 meters of ascent and 3600 meters of descent in one go, 39 hours without sleep.

See also  Fully prepare for the Beijing Winter Olympics sprint to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics-Finance News

You may also like

Alcaraz Re — Sportellate.it

The show of the last aurora borealis, the...

National Spring Swimming Championships: Wang Shun’s 400-meter individual...

Leverkusen – FC Bayern: Graefe attacked referee Stieler...

Germani Brescia resisted the return of Cedevita and...

Handball European League: Flensburg outclassed Lisbon in the...

Inter, Skriniar returns to Milan with back pain:...

Former DFB captain: MSV icon Bernard Dietz turns...

In Coverciano the Digital Cup between the National...

Why FC Zurich loses the talent Becir Omeragic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy