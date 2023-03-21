Home News VAT fraud, taken by financiers and Revenue-Collection manager – Campania
by admin
12 precautionary measures, the Naples Finance investigation and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office

(Repetition with correct title and text) (ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 21 – There are also three inspectors of the Guardia di Finanza and a manager of the Revenue-Collection Agency in service in Naples among the 12 recipients of as many precautionary measures (including entrepreneurs and professionals) believed to belong to a criminal association accused of having carried out a major transnational VAT fraud through the marketing of electronic products, in particular Airpods.

The devised system would have made possible fraud and even illicit selling at extremely low prices in violation of competition laws.

The matter was investigated by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples. The military notified the precautionary measures at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office which hypothesizes, in addition to transnational fraud, also the crimes of corruption, abusive access to IT systems, money laundering and self-laundering.

The base of the association has been located in a Neapolitan professional studio, which also operates abroad. The fraud was based precisely on unfaithful public officials – all of whom ended up in prison, between Santa Maria Capua Vetere (Caserta) and Poggioreale, in Naples – and the investigations by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office involved as many as 19 EU countries. The arrested public officials, according to what emerged, were willing to reveal classified information, acquired by accessing confidential databases, in exchange for “bribes”.

The Guardia di Finanza of Naples also seized movable and immovable property for eight million euros. (HANDLE).

