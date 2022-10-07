Original title: U17 national football halftime 7-0 Northern Mariana Islands Wang Haobin sent Modric to score

On October 7th, Beijing time, the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers continued, and the Chinese U17 national football team faced the Northern Mariana Islands team in Australia. In the first half, Zhang Junjie and Liu Chengyu both scored twice. Huang Kaijun, Mei Shuaijun and Wang Haobin made contributions respectively, and the country led the Northern Mariana Islands 7-0.

The National Junior Team defeated Cambodia 9-0 in the first game, laying a solid foundation for qualifying. The other two opponents in the same group, Australia defeated the Northern Mariana Islands 23-0, so if there is no accident in this game, the National Young Master will still usher in a big victory, and the team has absolute confidence that they can finally qualify for the group. According to the competition system, the first place in the 10 groups and the second place in the 5 groups with the best results in this qualifier will directly advance. final stage.

In the 7th minute after the start of the game, Wang Haobin received a wonderful pass from the penalty area line and pushed the shot in front of the goal and missed the right side of the goal; in the 13th minute, the National Junior Team corner kick caused confusion, Huang Kaijun shot from a small angle in the penalty area, and the National Junior Team 1- 0 leads the Northern Mariana Islands; in the 17th minute, Mei Shuaijun took the ball from the top of the penalty area and took a left-footed volley from an angle that was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper;

In the 19th minute, Ouyang Jiaxin and Mei Shuaijun cooperated subtly outside the penalty area, and the latter shot wide of the goal again; in the 21st minute, the national team made a cross from the left, and Liu Chengyu hit the goal with an unattended header from the back. Side net; 1 minute later, Liu Chengyu took the ball and passed a defender in the penalty area and then stabbed and was hugged by the opponent's goalkeeper; in the 25th minute, Wang Haobin made a low pass after breaking through from the right, and Liu Chengyu stopped the ball in the middle of the penalty area after hesitation. shot blocked; in the 26th minute, Qian Yuanfan made a cross from the side, but the opponent's goalkeeper made a mistake. Zhang Junjie put the ball into the goal in front of the goal line, and the country led the Northern Mariana Islands 2-0; in the 30th minute, Huang Kaijun left foot outside the penalty area. Long-range shots created a threat, Liu Chengyu scored with a shovel in front of the goal, and Guo Shao 3-0 Northern Mariana Islands; in the 31st minute, Liu Chengyu made an inverted triangle pass from the right, Zhang Junjie pushed and scored, and Guo Shao led 4-0 Northern Mariana Islands; In the 33rd minute, Huang Kaijun got the ball from the left and broke into the penalty area and was kicked down. The National Junior Team won a penalty kick. Mei Shuaijun won in one fell swoop, and the National Junior lead the Northern Mariana Islands 5-0. After dropping two defenders, he then scored with a direct shot from the outer instep of his right foot. The National Junior lead the Northern Mariana Islands 6-0; in the 41st minute, Liu Chengyu scored twice from the right rib, and the National Junior led the opponent 7-0. ; Then the first half of the game ended, and the U17 national football team temporarily led the opponent 7-0; U17 national football starting: 1-Yao Haoyang, 16-Liu Tiecheng, 3-Wu Qipeng, 13-Yang Bowen, 8-Huang Kaijun, 20-Ouyang Jiaxin, 6-Qian Yuanfan, 14-Mei Shuaijun, 15-Zhang Junjie, 9-Liu Chengyu, 11-Wang Haobin; Substitutes: 22-Xie Gongbo, 12-He Jianqiu, 2-Sun Kangbo, 4-Jin Chengmin, 5-Chen Leyun, 19-Kui Jiwen, 21-Yu Zhuowei, 23-Liming, 7-Cui Taixu, 10-Wang Yudong, 17-He Kanghua, 18-Min Xiankun.