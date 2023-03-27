Austria’s newly formed U21 national team is still unbeaten after six games. Team boss Werner Gregoritsch’s team defeated Moldova 4-0 (2-0) in Turkey on Monday in Antalya. Olimpija Ljubljana defender Pascal Estrada and Ried striker Christoph Lang each scored two goals.

Estrada gave the Austrians the lead in the third minute after a corner kick. Lang increased the lead with a free kick (44′) and was there for the follow-up shot (57′) after the Moldova goalkeeper saved a Bernhard Zimmermann penalty. The final point was Estrada, who headed in again after a corner (73rd).

After six games, the U21 team has three wins (5:1 Montenegro, 2:0 Wales, 4:0 Moldova) and three draws (1:1 Turkey, 1:1 Croatia, 0:0 Poland). The friendlies serve to prepare for the European Championship qualification, which starts in September.