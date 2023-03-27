Home Sports U21 team continues winning streak against Moldova
Sports

U21 team continues winning streak against Moldova

by admin
U21 team continues winning streak against Moldova

Austria’s newly formed U21 national team is still unbeaten after six games. Team boss Werner Gregoritsch’s team defeated Moldova 4-0 (2-0) in Turkey on Monday in Antalya. Olimpija Ljubljana defender Pascal Estrada and Ried striker Christoph Lang each scored two goals.

Estrada gave the Austrians the lead in the third minute after a corner kick. Lang increased the lead with a free kick (44′) and was there for the follow-up shot (57′) after the Moldova goalkeeper saved a Bernhard Zimmermann penalty. The final point was Estrada, who headed in again after a corner (73rd).

After six games, the U21 team has three wins (5:1 Montenegro, 2:0 Wales, 4:0 Moldova) and three draws (1:1 Turkey, 1:1 Croatia, 0:0 Poland). The friendlies serve to prepare for the European Championship qualification, which starts in September.

See also  "I want to save basketball in Pavia": Anconetani tries the feat (but he is alone)

You may also like

Fear of revenge on the family. The Russian...

who is Conte’s deputy, why did he stay...

FIFA pays Europe’s clubs more money for World...

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade...

Greenwood’s return with Manchester United, closer

The lion cubs broke through the goal misfortune...

Agreement in sight for Frédéric Charrier and Julien...

2026 and 2030 men’s World Cups: Payments for...

2022-2023

Gabriel Jesus worth more than goals to Arsenal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy