UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Tom Pidcock wins gold as

Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock won gold in the men’s cross-country mountain bike at the Cycling World Championships.

Olympic champion Pidcock lit up the race and broke clear with two laps to go after starting on the fifth row in Glentress Forest, Scotland.

New Zealand’s Sam Gaze finished second, with last year’s winner Nino Schurter in third.

Road race champion Mathieu van der Poel’s bid for a second world title in a week was ended by an early crash.

The Dutch rider was aiming to become the first male rider to win cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike world golds in the same season.

The 28-year-old won the Cyclocross World Championships in the Netherlands in February and claimed the rainbow jersey in the men’s road race in Glasgow on Sunday.

Pidcock’s success follows on from his bronze medal in the cross-country short track final.

The 24-year-old showcased his superb talent across cycling’s different disciplines, despite being hindered by a mechanical issue.

“It’s a massive relief. My gears were jumping all over the place and I thought my race could be over at any point,” Pidcock told BBC Sport.

“I couldn’t go properly because I didn’t want to put it under too much stress. It was a stressful last few laps.”

More to follow.

