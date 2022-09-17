Being spoiled for choice is a problem that all coaches would like to have, also because at the time of the five substitutions the ample availability in the squad translates into strategy, provided you know how to do it obviously.

Andrea Sottil himself has always said that “the important thing is to be able to choose”, extending the very concept of ownership to whoever takes over, and if there is a team that has fished well from the bench it is Udinese, who will present themselves at the ‘Inter with only Leonardo Buta and Adam Masina spectators in the stands, as they were injured.

BOOMERANG

However, this embarrassment of choice can also hide some legitimate doubts, dictated above all by the not perfect conditions of some performers, and Sottil is the first to know that starting a challenge by inserting one or more players at exchange risk could backfire like a boomerang.

This is why the Venaria Reale coach will wait until the end before deciding whether to risk Jaka Bijol in defense, relying on the central who has not played since 4 September, whether to start with Jean Victor Makengo in the median, and whether to propose Beto from the first minute. in attack (as it seems), composing the tandem with Gerard Deulofeu, the same who directed the match against Fiorentina. In keeping with the above premises, Sottil is unlikely to field all three of the above names tomorrow.

BRAIN TEASER

So it is only right to try to guess what the choices of the coach will be that the real puzzle is in defense. Yes, because it is undeniable how much the use of Bijol would solve a lot of doubts. With the Slovenian on the bridge, in fact, Rodrigo Becao could return to the right in the three-man defense, with Nehuen Perez on the left, instead of the uncertain Enzo Ebosse seen at Mapei.

But will Sottil re-propose the Slovenian who may have lost some condition and brilliance by having to stay still for ten days due to the sprained left ankle? Or will the coach surprise by dusting off Bram Nuytinck, placing him on the left, with Perez on the right and Becao in the middle?

Beware of the latter possibility, because when Destiny Udogie slides to align with the defensive line Udinese defends “four” and the move would thus leave Perez on the right with Becao and Nuytinck in the center, ideal for containing Dzeko (or Correa) and Lautaro. This is the solution B that Sottil is thinking about concretely, if he does not trust Bijol’s condition.

GUARANTEED SPARE PARTS

On the other hand, the problem is minor in the median, where the rotation of the mezzals has become a mantra for Sottil, who has understood the importance of keeping the “engine revolutions” at the wings.

Two changes per game always concern the midfielder which is required not to lose compression and that is why Makengo’s not perfect conditions (recovering from muscle fatigue) could induce Sottil to throw him into the fray from the start, and then recall him. when the Frenchman has given everything. If that were the case, one of Arslan and Samardzic would start on the bench knowing he would enter the race in progress.

BETO OK

Better to leave with him to try to direct the game? It seems so, according to yesterday’s rehearsals in which Sottil, while shuffling the cards a lot, paired him with “Geri”.

The Portuguese will not have the 90 ‘in the legs, but the goals do and in the area, where Inter are suffering, it is more fearful and damage than Success.