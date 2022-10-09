The Atalanta striker takes the yellow for his classic way of celebrating (look in English means looking), probably intended by the referee as a provocation to Udinese fans
Thumb and index finger together, of both hands. How to form a pair of glasses. Ademola Lookman always rejoices like this after a goal. On the other hand, look in English means looking. So … Yet this time the referee Duties after the goal scored by the English in the 36th minute of the first half against Udinese, a goal that gave Atalanta the advantage, cautioned him.
Probably the referee must have thought that it was a mockery of the Friulian fans. Even Gasperini, mimicking it, tried to explain to Doveri that this was his striker’s classic way of celebrating. But by now the yellow had been extracted, under Lookman’s astonished gaze.
October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 16:04)
© breaking latest news