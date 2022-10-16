“Fly, fly on the green lawn.” Take a cue from one of the Lazio anthems that resound at the Olimpico as the Eagle launches from the Monte Mario stand towards the green rectangle, it doesn’t hurt.

Indeed, the “tailor” Andrea Sottil has every intention of restoring him to the measures of Udinese who started this championship at full throttle and has an open positive streak of eight games, six wins and two draws after the defeat in the opening match. at San Siro, in the home of the Italian champions.

And Milan is one of the teams that stand alongside them in the standings, together with Lazio. In short, this afternoon is a direct clash, without the wave of a thousand fans behind us, as it had been in nearby Verona, but in any case there will be two or three hundred Juventus “hearts” in the guest sector of the stadium in the Capital.

The scenery

With Milan on stage right in the “fatal Verona” in the evening postponement, with Roma, the first pursuer engaged even on Monday evening at Sampdoria, the duel will say a lot about the league hierarchy behind the treads, considering that Atalanta on Saturday evening he placed the shot of the kidneys to get back in the head by beating Sassuolo, waiting for the response of the “queen” Napoli, also on the stage after Lazio-Udinese, in the match of 18 against Bologna.

Moral of the story of the tenth day of the championship, whoever wins at the Olimpico can really put themselves in the wake of the first.

The choices

Is it worth risking something to put Sarri’s team in difficulty and prevent them from one of their proverbial burning starts? Sottil is thinking about it.

Not so much in regards to the use of Rodrigo Becao in defense: the Brazilian provided positive signals in the last days of the training week, he should be in his office on the right, alongside Bijol with Nehuen Perez on the other side.

Venaria Reale’s coach is tempted, rather, by Samardzic who usually enters the last thirty minutes to make a difference with the quality of the plays: assists, long-range shots, free kicks and corners with the tachometer for his teammates.

Better to try to have them immediately available, at the cost of losing in terms of dynamism by giving up on Lovric. “You can’t think of always getting back together,” Sottil explained yesterday, revealing what lies behind a choice of this kind.

All that remains is to wait for the formations to understand if this reasoning has taken precedence over what in Coverciano they call tactical balance.

The other choices shouldn’t be surprising, not even Beto alongside Deulofeu in attack, although the Portuguese has shown so far that he is ruthless by entering a game in progress instead of Success. –

