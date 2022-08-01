UDINE. Numbers in football don’t say everything, but yes. And so here at Udinese they began to do some math. Not those of the coffers, because with the capital gains you keep the company healthy, but you don’t win the games and you don’t stay in Serie A, but those of the goals scored. After so many anemic seasons up front, the bianconeri are back to being prolific and have closed the season with an active of more than three goals made and suffered. The balls thrown into the opponent’s goal were even 61 and practically half were made by Molina (7), Deulofeu (13) and Beto (11). Considering that the Argentine has been sold to Atletico Madrid and that it will take a while to see the Portuguese on the field again, it seems really risky to deprive himself of the Catalan, who may also have a temperamental character and be sometimes selfish, but together in Pereyra, as seen Friday night with Chelsea, he was the only player in this squad capable of rivaling the English squadron.

If we broaden the analysis to assists, we discover that last year Molina and Deulofeu also put together five winning passes each. In practice, alone they have put a hand in 30 Juventus goals, exactly 50%. The detail was highlighted in the interview on the side also by Gaetano D’Agostino who, after seeing Udinese at work with Chelsea, touched another key, that of personality. Here, Molina had some from this point of view, and in fact he often looked for the difficult game even though he knew that he could have made a mistake. Deulofeu, in terms of boldness, sometimes even exaggerates, but last year he made her win a few games. Success and Beto made havoc with Cagliari (which then relegated) but for a match: the couple should be evaluated in the long run and in any case the Nigerian has never been one with an easy goal.

A few more goals than last season can be asked from Pereyra who spoke at Premier level the other night to the point that Sottil wanted to say a few words for him: “Seeing him on TV you understand that he is strong, but training him and watching him play you realize that he is an extraordinary player ».

On the possible departure of Deulofeu Sottil he was frank: «I certainly do not discover Gerard’s qualities, he is a player who makes the difference. I hope he stays, but I work for an important property, the general manager ditto. The team still needs to be completed, we will do it and I am convinced that we will play a competitive championship ». Speaking of Deulofeu, it seems that the foreign solution has remained the only possible one for him. Napoli took other paths (Raspadori), ditto Marseille (Sanchez?). Meanwhile, there are less than two weeks to go until the start of the championship. Yes, Udinese is right to reckon.