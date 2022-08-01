Listen to the audio version of the article

Another twist in the management of the Abruzzo and Lazio motorways A24 and A25.

The control of the two stretches of motorway is in fact back in the hands of Anas, as established by a decree law of the Council of Ministers on 7 July last: the Council of State, with a specific decree, reformed the ordinance of the Lazio TAR which had granted twice the suspension of the decision of the Cdm accepting the appeal of the concessionaire Strada dei Parchi spa which had turned to the administrative judges against the revocation of damages for serious breaches of the concession.

The order of the Tar has been suspended

The Council of State accepted the request of the State Advocacy suspending the order of the TAR of 27 July and setting the hearing on the next 25 August.

From Monday 1 August, the management returns to the hands of the state through Anas, at the height of a close battle between the central government and the company of the Abruzzo industrial group Toto, which is destined to continue for a long time.

Revocation for non-compliance

The revocation was ordered on 7 July by the Council of Ministers, on the basis of a provision by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility which noted the concessionaire’s breaches.