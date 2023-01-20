Andrea Sottil is trying to tuck in Udinese’s “short blanket” in the retreat that is leading up to Sunday’s delicate trip to Genoa and the confirmation also came after the tactical session which, yesterday afternoon, followed the long video meeting organized in the morning in the conference room of the city hotel which has been hosting the team since Tuesday.

Among the possible novelties there is not the change of form with which the bianconeri are preparing for Sampdoria, with the confirmation of the starting 3-5-2 used up to now, but of the possible alternatives in the midfield, the department gone into suffering with Bologna both with the owners (Sandi Lovric and Jean Victor Makengo replaced just after the hour of play, in the 62nd minute), and with whoever took their places during construction, see Tolgay Arslan and Lazar Samardzic.

It is therefore in the middle section, rather than in defense or in that attack from which Gerard Deulofeu should only meet again during the game, that the Venaria Reale coach intends to change something and someone.

The first idea under consideration by Sottil is to bring Pereyra back to the midfield as a midfielder, even if it should be emphasized that the idea still has to be weighed, because even if we are talking about this, and trying in training, it still remains to be understood if the coach will really follow up on a move that would give Udinese back the quality of the “Tucu” in the middle of the field.

In fact, there is also the “B side”, represented by the risk that presupposes an act of trust, complete with accountability, towards Kingsley Ehizibue or Festy Ebosele, or the two right wingers who have so far not demonstrated their ability to replace Nahuel Molina in such a fundamental role in this module, making Sottil’s blanket become really short, precisely due to the lack of valid alternatives to Pereyra.

The second idea is to leave the “Tucu” on the right, with Destiny Udogie on the left, inserting with Arslan or Samardzic as inside right, and Makengo inside left, alongside Walace.

However, the blanket is also short in attack, a department that is still waiting for Deulofeu. Last Sunday Sottil guaranteed to Dazn’s microphones that he will return to Genoa on the 10th, and therefore all that remains is to trust him, but in what capacity? Will he be the owner, as he could have been with Bologna, if the insecurities of the Catalan hadn’t been added to the off-field problems dictated by the node of the contract renewal linked to market temptations coming from the Premier League? Or the diez will he start from the bench, where Udinese could play for him during construction? In any case, yesterday the Beto-Success offensive tandem still prevailed in intentions.

On closer inspection, the blanket should also be topped up in defense, where a right foot like Nehuen Perez plays on the left and where it is advisable that he stays in his place for the entire 90′, under penalty of the “duty” to be paid with the effigy by the playful Enzo Ebosse. Inside the Franco-Cameroonian side, Udinese scored goals from Juve and Bologna. All this, remembering that Rodrigo Becao turned 27 yesterday. Among the rejected gifts, the Brazilian has not yet wanted to remove the bow from the contract renewal that Gino Pozzo continues to offer him.