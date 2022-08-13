Sottil made his debut by commenting on the excitement of his first bench in Serie A: “So many and beautiful sensations. I think back to my personal film that started in 2011 in Syracuse and to be the Udinese coach now gives me great satisfaction. The path has helped me a lot to grow and today I’m ready for my debut, for arrived at San Siro and it will be very stimulating against the Italian champions charged and shiny on what we will have to do but I do not hide that it will be a great emotion. ” Then the Piedmontese coach went on to mention his 50 years of presence in the Bianconeri’s top league: “Surely this club reaches a historic, grandiose milestone. It is a source of pride and, for this reason, we are called to start on the right foot and with a great performance. The team is readywe worked hard and I’m sure the lads will approach this match well. ” Below are the statements on the eleven holder, here is who recovers for the match against the Rossoneri <<