TREVISO. Garrisce, scarred. The wind tore the municipal flag of the Civic Tower in Piazza dei Signori. You look up and you see it tattered. Those who frequent the Treviso “living room” have noticed this for at least a couple of days: it is painful to see the ruined city banner, moreover in a symbolic monument. Reports and protests floundered, which also reached Ca ‘Sugana, intending to take action as soon as possible.

“We immediately notified the purchasing office, it will be replaced as soon as possible”, promises Sandro Zampese, councilor for public works, “a need above all institutional, for the respect that is due to the flag.”

Waiting for the replacement, not the best business card for a Treviso crowded with foreign tourists even in this first half of August: the Civic Tower is the preferred backdrop for souvenir photos and selfies, a frayed flag is a “disturbance” that could easily be avoid. Considering that the trouble had already occurred in the recent past, perhaps it would be useful to think of a more resistant fabric. The municipal offices are at work.