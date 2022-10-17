“We just missed the goal.” Andrea Sottil enters decisively on the subject, a bit like he did when he had the Udinese shirt on and put himself in the center of the defense to sweep. The ball.

This time she has to kick the notes, at the first rebound, perhaps of those who once again expected a Juventus-style final, taking advantage of the Lazio cup efforts: “I didn’t see her physically tired, and as far as my team is concerned I’m happy, because I see room for improvement ».

The photograph of the match

The Venaria Reale technician finishes the “challenge” in front of the microphones in the mega-press room of the Olimpico, after the episode on TV, hosted by Dazn: “It was a very challenging and stimulating test, in front there was a very strong », he had recounted, framing the type of appointment experienced in this tenth day.

«We needed courage, maturity», so he made a different choice at the beginning, that Samardzic included in the starting eleven to increase Udinese’s technical rate. «We have shown that we are up to it and created a lot: two traverses, many pitches».

Only the goal was missing, Sottil is right. “In the first half we both had opportunities, in the second we did even better, conceding very little but continuing to attack.”

Mentality and flaws

In short, Udinese was also liked this time even if it was not continuous, but “sparks” cannot always be produced. In football there are also opponents. The important thing is always to try to propose your own game. «I’m working to create a winning mentality, I don’t know if it’s European as you say. I like that the team is intense and short in all phases. This is why we still have room for improvement ».

Also in coverage: «At a tactical level on the right Lazio can count on a physical and pace“ chain ”, so from that side the indications were to move in a certain way and we did it well. On the two occasions on that front created by Felipe Anderson and Milinkovic we weren’t perfect ».

The souls of the attack

So room for questions about Beto. He is dry after two races as a starter, it couldn’t be otherwise. As they say? The striker lives for the goal. And he seemed in trouble yesterday at the Olimpico: “Beto has precise characteristics and now he is working to improve with the ball on his feet, he is a serious professional”.

In a nutshell: now the defenses know him, they don’t give him depth, the shot, they prefer to see him and mark him with his back to the goal: «Lazio works and moves based on the ball, doubles and builds density. It wasn’t easy for Beto, ”adds Sottil acting as a defender.

In those situations, Success is better: «It has different characteristics. He makes us “go up”: I have a competitive squad that allows me to start in one way and finish in another ». –

