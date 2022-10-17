The Italian Chamber of Commerce for Ukraine, in collaboration with FederCamere, organizes on November 15 at 10.30 the online conference “ReBuild Ukraine – Italy”, sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Unioncamere and Assocamerestero, as well as other important Italian and Ukrainian institutions.

The Italian Chamber System and all the Institutions and Trade Associations, both Italian and local, will illustrate to the participating companies the opportunities that will arise as soon as the ongoing war crisis is over, regarding Ukrainian reconstruction. The conference will be in Italian and the speeches in Ukrainian will be translated simultaneously.

*** Here is the link to register for the conference for free

The conference is the first step of the ReBuild Ukraine project, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Ukraine in collaboration with Premier Expo, which will continue with the business mission to Warsaw (Poland), organized on the occasion of the “ReBuild Ukraine” Forum , which will take place on February 15-16, 2023 and will be entirely dedicated to the reconstruction of the Ukraine country.

Italian companies in the sector will be able to meet potential Ukrainian customers directly on site to activate new business and offer their products and services. In addition to participation in the event, the business mission will include meetings with Ukrainian institutions and the complete organization of the trip.

More information by clicking on the link.