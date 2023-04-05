As of: 04/05/2023 4:37 p.m

At the UEFA Congress in Lisbon on Wednesday (April 5th, 2023), Bernd Neuendorf was elected to the FIFA Council as European representative, and Hans-Joachim Watzke to the UEFA Executive Committee.

Von Chaled Nahar (Lisbon)

There was no need to vote, the two German representatives took their places in the two committees by acclamation – an applause of approval. Neuendorf and Watzke will initially only serve for the remaining term of office of their predecessors, i.e. for two years until 2025.

Aleksander Ceferin had previously been re-elected as UEFA President. The 55-year-old Slovenian was also confirmed by applause without any opponents.

The German Football Association (DFB) had recalled Peter Peters and Rainer Koch, who were actually elected until 2025, from the committees. After the election of Bernd Neuendorf as DFB President, Peters should no longer sit on the FIFA Council, Koch no longer on the UEFA Executive Committee – the change of power after the change of leadership in the DFB will also be carried out internationally.

Neuendorf in FIFA: International contacts and World Cup 2027 in view

There are many tasks for Neuendorf in FIFA. He stated that he did not applaud the “re-election” of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. After the “One Love” disaster, it is also important for the DFB to normalize the relationship with FIFA and Infantino. “It’s not a general course of rejection” , said Neuendorf in an interview with the sports show. During the World Cup he had one “Opposition” spoken against FIFA: “We need changes in FIFA, but that doesn’t mean that I’m generally not willing to cooperate or compromise.”

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf See also It was revealed that Dorado knocked down Ma Ning because he was dissatisfied with the penalty and committed the crime with a high probability of being severely punished – yqqlm

For the DFB there is a self-interest. Because Germany is applying together with Belgium and the Netherlands for the 2027 women’s World Cup, and like the men’s tournament, it will be awarded in the congress of the 211 member associations. Neuendorf wants to look for contacts worldwide. “Of course it’s not enough if we just get the Europeans behind us, you have to cultivate the exchange very intensively.” said Neuendorf.

In an interview, Hans-Joachim Watzke talks about his new position and the topics he would like to focus on.

more

Watzke in UEFA: Multifunctional with several offices

With Watzke, a German multiple official gets a place at the most important table in European football. Watzke currently represents many interests, he is considered the most powerful figure in German football. The managing director of Borussia Dortmund is a board member of the powerful club association ECA, as head of the supervisory board of the German Football League (DFL) he is DFB vice-president and is only entitled to be elected to the UEFA committee. But there are already two ECA representatives on the UEFA Executive Committee – a conflict of interest?

Hans-Joachim Watzke has risen to become the most important German football official because there has been a power vacuum alongside him. The importance of the BVB boss is particularly great these days.

more

After the UEFA Congress, Watzke said in an interview with Sportschau that he would now be leaving the ECA: “I said that if I’m elected here, I’ll give up the post at the ECA.” It’s still open when. In September, the board of the ECA will be re-elected. It is unclear whether the German side or the ECA would like him to remain in office until then, said Watzke: “But I’d rather end it at short notice.” He named more consistent enforcement of UEFA’s financial rules as one of the main tasks.

See also Udinese, Manaj idea after Thauvin but Nestorovski gets hurt DFL supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke

Germany shone through for years unreliability

The representation of the DFB in international bodies has been characterized by a lack of continuity for years. Theo Zwanziger was the last DFB envoy to have completed full legislative periods in the two bodies of FIFA and UEFA. Wolfgang Niersbach (resigned 2015), Reinhard Grindel (resigned 2019) as well as Rainer Koch and Peter Peters (resigned 2023) each had never managed more than half of a term of office.

“It would be better if we had more continuity now” said Neuendorf in Lisbon: “You notice that a lot happens on the level of trust. That also pays off when it comes to your own interests.”

Former DFB presidents Wolfgang Niersbach (left) and Reinhard Grindel

In 2025, Neuendorf and Watzke will have to stand for re-election for their first full terms. Ordinary members of the UEFA Executive Committee receive €160,000 per year. On the FIFA Council, each member receives $250,000 annually. The DFB remuneration committee must decide whether the money will be offset against other remuneration.