Inter Milan wins 2-0 away

At 00:45 on September 14th, Beijing time (18:45 on the 13th, Czech local time), the second round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group C started. Fries scored.

Correa, Gosens, Mkhitaryan, Bastoni, Acerbi and Onana alternated. In the 20th minute, Correa passed the ball and Dzeko shot into the far corner from 12 yards on the left side of the penalty area.

Inter 1-0, DzekoInter 1-0, Dzeko

In the 61st minute, Bilsen’s Victory midfielder Butcha shoveled Barrera and was sent off with a red card. In the 70th minute, Dzeko made an oblique pass, and Dumfries scored a powerful shot from 10 yards from the right rib of the penalty area, 2-0.

Butcha was sent offButcha was sent off
Inter Milan 2-0, DumfriesInter Milan 2-0, Dumfries

Inter Milan (3-5-2): 24 – Onana; 37 – Skriniar, 15 – Archerbi, 95 – Bastoni (64′, 33 – D’Ambrosio); 2-Dumfries, 23-Barrera(72′,5-Gagliardini), 77-Brozovic(84′,14-Aslani), 22-Mkhitaryan(72 ‘, 20-Calhanoglu), 8-Gosens; 11-Correa (72’,10-Lautaro), 9-Dzeko

Technical StatisticsTechnical Statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

